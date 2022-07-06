How much good does a daily dose of honey do?

Dear Dr. Roach: I recently read that honey is good for lowering blood pressure. The article did not say how much honey is necessary to get benefit. Does honey also help with sleep? — P.Y.H.

Answer: Although honey is mostly sugar, it has small amounts of vitamins, probiotics, minerals, amino acids and enzymes.

Several studies have been done on the effectiveness of honey. Studies in rats showed that honey does have a modest effect on lowering blood pressure, but studies in humans have not shown a consistent, significant drop in blood pressure. One study used 20 grams, about 1 tablespoon, daily.