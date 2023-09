Before I ever dreamed of having kids of my own, I was a consultant for the New Mexico Department of Education in Santa Fe. My job? To make sure the schools in our state were meeting federal guidelines for feeding wholesome meals to kids.

Then I had kids of my own, who often chose to take their lunch to school rather than buy it.

That was when my knowledge of foods that can optimize a child’s health came face to face with getting my kids to eat those foods.