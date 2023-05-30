How you can prevent summer brain drain

School is out for the summer for a majority of the schools in the area. I have noticed much more activity in my town as kids are out riding bikes, walking around the town square, and visiting the local park.

With all the beautiful summer days ahead, kids have all sorts of opportunities to take advantage of their summer vacation. But should fighting “summer brain drain” be part of their plans?

Summer brain drain is explained by experts as a lapse in what children remember during the summer break. Evidence shows more challenging subjects such as math and science are the most impacted.