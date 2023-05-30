 | Tue, May 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

How you can prevent summer brain drain

As parents, there are ways you can help prevent the backward slide of knowledge during the summer months. 

By

Lifestyle

May 30, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

School is out for the summer for a majority of the schools in the area. I have noticed much more activity in my town as kids are out riding bikes, walking around the town square, and visiting the local park. 

With all the beautiful summer days ahead, kids have all sorts of opportunities to take advantage of their summer vacation. But should fighting “summer brain drain” be part of their plans? 

Summer brain drain is explained by experts as a lapse in what children remember during the summer break. Evidence shows more challenging subjects such as math and science are the most impacted.

Related
June 29, 2021
June 23, 2021
May 14, 2020
August 13, 2012
Most Popular