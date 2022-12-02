Husband a bit too involved in colleague’s love life

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My husband has become good friends with a co-worker, “Evelyn.” She is about 10 years younger and is in a relationship, albeit somewhat unhappily. My husband has become her dumping ground for her relationship frustrations and is trying to help her game out how to score a marriage proposal. I have commented on how flawed that whole thing is, but I guess it’s not really my business.

I happened to see a few messages between them recently. (Nothing nefarious; my husband accidentally sent them to me.) I noticed that he has shared a few details about me with her, including a medication I’m taking. That IS my business. Not only do I feel as if a marriage warrants more privacy, but I also haven’t consented to having my personal life be part of their daily conversation fodder.