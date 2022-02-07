Husband a little too helpful to his ex

Adopted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My husband has an ex-girlfriend with whom he has stayed good friends for the 10 years since their breakup. (She refers to him as being “like a brother.”) She is now a single mom and doesn’t have much of a support system. The baby’s father is not local.

My husband has shown his ex a lot of support by bringing her small meals, sitting outside with the baby monitor for half an hour while his ex takes a jog, and other things that I would imagine she really appreciates as she teleworks while being a single parent. (We do not have kids.)