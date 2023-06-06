Husband doesn’t want to move for spouse’s dream job

Dear Carolyn: I got my dream job and now get to move to the D.C. area. My husband is less than enthused about the move, considering his family lives in our town now, we have a nice house with a big yard, and we have friends whom we will miss. We have lived here for more than 10 years, so it is a big adjustment.

He has said he will support me, but during arguments about mundane things, he routinely mentions he might stay and let me move alone. I am trying to get him excited about the move and all the new possibilities, but it is hard. Are there any ways I can help him see the positives in this situation? — Moving

Moving: Not if you push past his doubts and fears to get there, no. They need full airing. See what he’s worried about, see what scares him, see whether there’s room to address these things openly.