Husband ‘really upset’ he can’t pick spouse’s new car

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: The first brand-new car I ever bought, my boyfriend (now husband), helped me pick out. He’s really into cars and knew a lot more than I did at the time. He pretty much picked out the car and I agreed to it. Over the years I came to realize it wasn’t really my first choice.

It’s time for me to get a new car again. We keep our finances separate and each contribute a set amount to our joint checking and joint savings/investments. I’ve been saving, separately, and I have enough to put a pretty big down payment and finance the rest for only a year or two.