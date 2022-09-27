 | Tue, Sep 27, 2022
Husband ‘really upset’ he can’t pick spouse’s new car

A wife wants her husband to butt out of her decision-making process when buying a new car, noting she's already providing the financing and doing the research on what kind of vehicle she wants. Carolyn Hax agrees.

September 27, 2022

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: The first brand-new car I ever bought, my boyfriend (now husband), helped me pick out. He’s really into cars and knew a lot more than I did at the time. He pretty much picked out the car and I agreed to it. Over the years I came to realize it wasn’t really my first choice.

It’s time for me to get a new car again. We keep our finances separate and each contribute a set amount to our joint checking and joint savings/investments. I’ve been saving, separately, and I have enough to put a pretty big down payment and finance the rest for only a year or two.

