Husband should deal with his parents; not you

A husband's unwillingness to deal with his overbearing family creates anxiety for spouse.

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My in-laws are coming for a visit next week. They’re retired, and they moved, before I met my husband, to another country about a five-hour flight from where we live. Last time they visited us, they ended up staying for seven weeks. Yep, seven. They told us they would only stay for “about three weeks” but kept extending it.

My husband was just as miserable as I was but wouldn’t ask them to leave. We know they never stay that long with his brother, “Mike,” and his wife, “Carla.” My husband asked me to talk to Carla since Mike said she’s the one who knows how to make their parents leave. 

