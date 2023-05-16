Husband’s petty stunt with toddler during argument crosses line

Hi Carolyn: Last night I was at a restaurant with my husband when we got into a fight. He had scheduled house maintenance on my one workday, when I also had a cardiac stress test, telling me I had to change plans and take care of our 2-year-old for the day. He blew up at me for getting (mildly) annoyed.

I was taken aback at his response and went to the public restaurant bathroom. I was in a stall for two minutes when I heard the door open and, “Mommy?” My husband had taken our toddler out of the highchair and just put him in the women’s bathroom for me to deal with.

I am appalled by this little stunt — it seems like he was taking his annoyance out on our innocent little guy, who was so confused. I’m not sure how to address this with him when I know he’ll either get extra angry and act like it was a joke.