I don’t want to be in a new ‘Brady Bunch’ family

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hi, Carolyn: My mom recently remarried after divorcing my dad two years ago. I’m 16 and an only child, and I live with my mom and new stepfather. He’s older, and all his kids are in their 30s with their own kids.

They are too Brady Bunch for me. They are trying too hard for us to be one big happy family. His kids text me to “check in.” They come over. Not all at once, but often. And my mom gives them so much attention.

I’m not sure what I’m asking, but this is a major shift in my life. And my mom sometimes chooses her new husband over me. I guess I’m just annoyed and jealous.