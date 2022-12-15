Immunological therapy more reasonable for case of lymphoma

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 86-year-old woman who was recently diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, stage 3A. It was discovered on a CAT scan when I went to the ER for diverticulitis. I have no symptoms. The doctor did a biopsy to confirm, and I had a PET scan as well. I feel good otherwise. I am only on blood pressure and cholesterol medications.

My oncologist recommends low-dose chemotherapy. At my age, what should I do? — L.H.

ANSWER: There are many types of lymphomas, which are a type of cancer of blood cells, but unlike leukemias, lymphomas are predominantly in the lymph nodes. Follicular lymphoma is an “indolent” type of lymphoma, meaning it is slow-growing, but unfortunately often uncurable. People with no symptoms from follicular lymphoma and who are stage 1, 2 or 3A tend to have a long time before they have progression of the disease to the point of having symptoms. Depending on other characteristics, that time ranges from an average of three to seven years. Choosing to hold off on treatment is definitely a reasonable option for someone like you.