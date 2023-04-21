Is a friend who routinely ghosts you a true friend?

Dear Carolyn: I have a friend I would like to call a dear friend, but I don’t think I can. Occasionally she just disappears from my life. Sometimes for a couple of years, sometimes for a few months. I have, I think inadvisedly, allowed her back into my life after each of these ghosting incidents. When she returns, it’s as if nothing ever happened, and there is no explanation whatsoever for the lack of communication, or acknowledgment that I may have been hurt that she ignored me completely.

I’m in the middle of another ghosting episode now and have tried to contact her, to no avail.

What do I do if she contacts me to reestablish our relationship again?