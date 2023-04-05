Is it OK to ask for a plus-one to a wedding?

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: Is it ever acceptable to ask for a plus-one to a wedding? I just got a destination-wedding invite for next summer from a close college friend. I anticipated I’d get a plus-one for my boyfriend of two years, even though he hasn’t met this friend and it was just my name on the save-the-date. (Other mutual friends also had it addressed to their significant other.)

Usually I’d just ask my friend for clarity, but I also don’t want to be That Demanding Guest. If my boyfriend were included, we’d probably go, otherwise I probably won’t. How do I broach this with my friend, without being That Person?