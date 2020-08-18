Is microneedling a good skincare option?

Dear Dr. Roach: Do you recommend microneedling for skin care? — N.E.

Answer: Microneedling is used to help treat cosmetic issues of the skin, such as scarring, including scarring from acne, irregular pigmentation, stretch marks, fine lines and wrinkles, sun damage and other forms of damaged skin.

The damage caused by the needle sets up a healing response in the skin that causes regeneration of skin cells, similar to the mechanism of chemical peels. Approximately 80% to 85% of people are satisfied with the results of the procedure.