Is vertigo contributing to your fall risk?

Falling is a concern for anyone. However, as we age, falls may happen more frequently, and as my grandfather used to say, “we just don’t bounce as well as we used too.”

Several factors may contribute to the more frequent falls, such as medications, chronic disease, vision or hearing loss, loss of strength, foot problems, and sometimes we just don’t pick up our feet as well as we should. Keeping physically active and doing strengthening exercises on a regular basis can reduce our risk for falls. If balance is an issue for us, we are likely not to keep up with the physical activity needed to help reduce the fall risk.

Vertigo is a common falls risk that creates a sensation of dizziness that leads to balance problems and ultimately makes a person a higher risk for falls. Nearly 40% of Americans experience vertigo sometime during their lifetime. It can happen at any age, but is more common in people over 65. Women may experience vertigo more often than men. It can also be a side effect of pregnancy.