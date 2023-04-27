 | Thu, Apr 27, 2023
It hurts to be outside a clique

A reader is feeling left out at times among a group of tight-knit friends. The best way to manage a clique is to stay out of its reach — even if you're still in it — Carolyn Hax says.

By

Lifestyle

April 27, 2023 - 1:46 PM

Dear Carolyn: I am friends with a few members of a pretty tight clique. Over the years, I have had fluctuating levels of closeness with some of these women, and also fluctuating levels of hurt from feeling excluded from their clique. Independently of the clique, I do genuinely value my friendship with one of them and have reached out to a second with whom I want to reconnect.

My question is: How can I feel okay when being friends with any of them is a constant reminder of my exclusion? I have noticed the friend I am close to does not share anything personal about the other women when their names come up in our conversations, so I try to avoid talking about them. So far, I have mostly avoided talking about how hurt and confused I am to be excluded from the clique. But feeling as if I can’t talk about these things when they are so immediate has become a source of pain when I am with her — as if, through her, the clique has one more way to hurt me.

Meanwhile, it is painfully obvious they have not been as circumspect about talking about me.

