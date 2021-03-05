Join the fun with the annual scavenger hunt

Chamber member Alyssa George of American Family Insurance hosted the Chamber’s first 2021 Chamber Coffee event this Tuesday, March 2. Due to COVID-19, the event was the first Chamber Coffee held in almost a year. About fifteen Chamber members and nonmember business individuals joined Alyssa George at her business to share a cup of coffee, a donut and good conversation. Several of those who attended mentioned how refreshing it was to have the chance to get together again, hear what others and their businesses were doing and meet new people.

The Chamber looks forward to its future Chamber Coffee events and anticipates that additional people will attend as the COVID vaccines become available to more of the population. The Chamber requests that attendees wear a mask and respect social distancing in order to keep the event as safe as possible for those who choose to attend.

To learn more about the Chamber Coffee events and to see this year’s upcoming schedule, please visit the Iola Chamber website. Search under the Chamber Members tab for Chamber Coffee information.