Just caring is the first step to helping

Dear Carolyn: What do I do when my friends are hurting and I can’t do anything to help them? I don’t have a lot of friends, but right now all of them are in various degrees of pain and depression, and I feel useless and helpless and depressed myself over it. I’m not married and don’t have children, so I can’t even relate to some of their problems or give them any useful perspective. I can listen and be sympathetic, but other than that I’ve got nothing. — Mr. Useless
Mr. Useless: You care, you’re sympathetic, and you listen. That is everything.
If you have a dinner you can prepare for them and mobility to get out on a socially distanced walk with them and a stupid Zoom-able game to distract them with, then you have everything made tangible.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives