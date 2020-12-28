Just caring is the first step to helping

Dear Carolyn: What do I do when my friends are hurting and I can’t do anything to help them? I don’t have a lot of friends, but right now all of them are in various degrees of pain and depression, and I feel useless and helpless and depressed myself over it. I’m not married and don’t have children, so I can’t even relate to some of their problems or give them any useful perspective. I can listen and be sympathetic, but other than that I’ve got nothing. — Mr. Useless

Mr. Useless: You care, you’re sympathetic, and you listen. That is everything.

If you have a dinner you can prepare for them and mobility to get out on a socially distanced walk with them and a stupid Zoom-able game to distract them with, then you have everything made tangible.