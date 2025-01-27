K-State Garden Hour returns for fifth year

If you haven’t participated in the K-State Garden Hour in the past, plan to start this year. The online sessions began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for K-State Research and Extension horticulture experts to share research-based information to gardeners of all abilities and experience. Due to the overwhelming success, the program is gearing up for its fifth year.

The 2025 lineup has been announced and it is full of great topics and is hosted by K-State Research and Extension horticulture staff across the state. Sessions are held the first Wednesday of each month, online from noon to 1 p.m., including a 45-minute presentation and 10 to 15 minutes for viewer questions.

The webinars are based on the topics participants often request the most. A one-time registration gives viewers free access to all of the 2025 sessions, which include:

• Feb. 5 – Maximizing Water Efficiency Through Drip Irrigation

• March 5 – Establishing a Native Prairie Stand at Home

• April 2 – Methods to Increasing Vegetable Yield

• May 7 – Heat Loving Perennials for Kansas

• June 4 – Native & Ornamental Grasses of Kansas

• July 2 – Cutting-Edge Efforts in Kansas Demo Gardens

• Aug. 6 – Innovations in Horticulture Research at Kansas State University

• Sept. 3 – Shrubs That Thrive in Kansas

• Oct. 1 – Keys to Successful Community Garden Spaces

• Nov. 5 – Climate Resilient Gardens

• Dec. 3 – Gift for Gardeners

To register for the free, online series, visit www.hnr.k-state.edu/extension/. If you cannot join the live session, all sessions are recorded and can be accessed later at the same link.