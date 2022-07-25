Keep food safe when heading back to school

As you start to think about buying school supplies and taking other steps to prepare for the start of a new school year come August, it is important to also think about food safety.

For families that pack their lunches, there are some important steps to follow to ensure the food packed in lunch boxes is safe for children to consume. In order for food to be safe in the lunch box, it must start out safe. As with any time you are preparing food, the first step is to wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before preparing any food. Additionally, use hot water and soap to clean food preparation surfaces and utensils.

Next, it is important to think about the specific items you are packing. For example, if you are packing any fruits or vegetables, they must be rinsed with running water and blotted dry with a paper towel before being packed. These are perishable items, so they must also be chilled to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.