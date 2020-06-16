Keeping an eye out for garden pests

This spring brought an increased interest in gardening. Now that the gardens are planted and things are beginning to grow, gardeners should be on the lookout for insect pests.

If you are having difficulty with pests, the first thing you need to do is determine exactly what you are dealing with. To figure this out, start by looking at the type of damage being caused to the plant.

Most pests that feed on vegetable plants have either chewing or sucking mouthparts which each produce different types of damage. For example, insect pests with chewing mouthparts feed on leaves, stems, flowers, fruits and roots. They physically remove plant tissue while feeding. This type of pest will often leave physical evidence of their feeding as well — such as the tomato horn worm.