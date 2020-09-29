Keeping radon levels on your radar

Your home may be your new office or a classroom this year. No matter how much time you spend at home, it is recommended to test for radon and know what level your home is at.

Radon is known to be the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and the second leading cause of lung cancer in smokers.

Radon occurs naturally in the soil. Kansas soils generate significant amounts of radon leading to the potential for homes to have elevated concentrations of this naturally-occurring class A carcinogen. Radon seeps into homes and other buildings through joints or cracks in the foundation.