Kids upend ‘relaxed, sophisticated’ holiday plans

Dear Carolyn: For many years my spouse and I celebrated most holidays with my parents, my brother, and his wife. These holidays were delightful. Excellent wine, adventurous menus, carefully curated playlists, long, lounging dinners with great conversations.

My brother and his wife, somewhat late in life, now have three kids. I love my niece and nephews, but they have significantly changed the holiday dynamic, and I miss having more relaxed, sophisticated holidays. I have tried to come up with compromises over the years, but all of them have been rejected.

I invited all the adults to adults-only holiday dinners after the kids’ bedtimes at my home, I suggested that my parents invite my and my brother’s households to their home on alternate holidays, I suggested that we set up a fun Thanksgiving-themed “camp” in my parents’ basement and hire a sitter to watch the kids downstairs while the adults enjoy the holiday upstairs. (I was willing to pay for tents and the sitter.)