KSU Garden Hour program is March 3

Learn about the best plants for a beginning landscape 

February 23, 2021 - 10:46 AM

The K-State Garden Hour, a popular online program featuring horticulture experts from across the state, will highlight best plants for a beginning landscape from noon to 1 p.m. March 3.

Learn the right plants for your landscape including tough plants that grow well for any level of gardener. 

Garden Hour programs will continue two times a month through the summer. 

