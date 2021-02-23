KSU Garden Hour program is March 3

The K-State Garden Hour, a popular online program featuring horticulture experts from across the state, will highlight best plants for a beginning landscape from noon to 1 p.m. March 3.
Learn the right plants for your landscape including tough plants that grow well for any level of gardener.
Garden Hour programs will continue two times a month through the summer.
