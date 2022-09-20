 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Lax grandparents want to take 5-year-old on vacation

A mother is leery about allowing her 5-year-old son to accompany his grandparents on a weeklong vacation.

By

Lifestyle

September 20, 2022 - 2:17 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My parents want to take my 5-year-old son on a vacation with them. This would be at least partly to give me and my husband a break (we also have 2-year-old twins), so we would stay behind.

I would really love to just say yes, but I am struggling with the idea of their being in charge for five to seven days straight. They would never knowingly put my son in danger, but they are typical grandparents, meaning they do not enforce rules. He can eat whatever he wants, stay up as late as he wants, refuse to follow directions, no limits on screen time (amount or content). All of that is okay for even the occasional overnight, but I get very anxious thinking about a whole week where he is 500 miles away being indulged the whole time. (And we are not that strict — for example, we follow the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines on screen time.) Also, they might say they are going to enforce certain rules but then don’t. He once came home without having brushed his teeth.

Related
June 14, 2019
June 23, 2017
April 18, 2012
January 20, 2010
Most Popular