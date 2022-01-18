Learn to cultivate an attitude of gratitude

According to leading scientific expert on gratitude Dr. Robert Emmons, “there is a power in living thankfully, especially in times of great distress.” As we near the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, this quote seems particularly relevant. But why should we desire to cultivate an attitude of gratitude during these distressing times? Most studies on gratitude support the existence of a positive association between gratitude and one’s wellbeing. Practicing gratitude has been found to lower blood pressure, improve immune function, and even increase sleep efficiency. It has also been found to have psychological, emotional, and relational benefits.

So, how can we cultivate gratitude on a regular basis? Dr. Emmons recommends integrating gratitude into your daily life. Consider keeping a gratitude journal, practicing guided mindfulness meditation, or even just taking time to express gratitude while drinking a cup of coffee in the morning. Practicing gratitude doesn’t mean we ignore our burdens and challenges. Instead, practicing gratitude involves looking at one’s life as a whole and seeking to identify some of the good things.

Cultivating gratitude will be the focus of the next webinar in the Living Well Wednesday series hosted by Family and Consumer Science (FCS) professionals within K-State Research and Extension. These free webinars will be hosted via Zoom from 12:15 to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of January, February and March. The next webinar, “Cultivate an Attitude of Gratitude,” is Wednesday, Jan. 26.