Learning to adjust to an empty nest

The empty nest stage is the time in parents’ lives when their last child has left the home. Some think “empty nest” is a negative term. Others believe that parenting does not end when their children have spread their wings and other opportunities have become available.

Whatever the thought, parenthood enters another phase that requires relationships to change when the children leave. Eventually, the relationship between parent and child is shared between two competent adults. One of those adults is still the parent, and the other is the grown child.

The role of a parent raising children is one of the most fulfilling anyone can ever have. There can be a big void once that role is lost.