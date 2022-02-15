Making money matters work with your partner

Valentine’s Day is a fun and romantic way to build a meaningful relationship with your spouse or partner. Building and strengthening relationships is also done in necessary and practical ways, such as talking about finances. How often are you and your spouse or partner talking about money?

Fidelity completed a study in 2021 and found that 44% of couples admit to arguing about money and 18% identify money as the greatest challenge in their relationship. Couples may delegate all financial activities and decisions to one person or over time everything is on autopilot and discussion is limited. The truth is, we all need to be talking about finances more.

Schedule financial dates.Whether it be a nice meal or a long car ride for a weekend getaway, find a time and a place to have these conversations. Keep a list of items you want to discuss so you do not forget, you may choose one or two items at a time. Topics may be life events such as having children, buying a house, or retirement. Other subjects may include switching healthcare plans, paying too much for cable, re-allocating retirement funds, or the purchase of a new flat-screen.