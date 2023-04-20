Making sense of ‘too many to treat’

DEAR DR. ROACH: I would appreciate any insight you can give me regarding a diagnosis that I was given after my last colonoscopy. I was being tested because of anemia. The gastroenterologist said that I had arteriovenous malformations — “too many to treat” — in my ascending colon and that I should take iron for the rest of my life because that was probably the cause of my anemia. I asked more questions, even at a follow-up appointment, but was not given much information except that I should avoid ibuprofen.

What does “too many to treat” mean? Should I be concerned about taking blood thinners if they’re needed? I am 80 and in good health. I received this diagnosis about four years ago. I have not volunteered to have an additional colonoscopy by another practitioner, nor was I told that I needed to follow up. I would greatly appreciate any information you can give me. — M.L.

ANSWER: Angiodysplasias, also called arteriovenous malformations, are abnormal blood vessels that are commonly found in the intestines, but may be found in many places in the body. They are most common on the right side of the colon. These abnormal blood vessels are thin-walled and prone to bleed with slight pressure. They can be found in combination with other diseases, such as end-stage kidney disease on dialysis or in people with a blockage of a major heart valve (aortic stenosis). Some people only have one, and some have many.