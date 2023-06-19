Making the most of summers in the hayfields

The transition from late spring to early summer was always my favorite growing up. The long, hot days meant different things over the course of my childhood, first afternoons at the pool, then evenings at ballfields and, eventually, days in a hayfield working with my grandparents.

Hay season had a certain rhythm on the ranch. We encountered different obstacles each year, and every day was different. But there were similarities, too. For all the differences, the routines stayed largely the same.

It started with swapping out the sections on the mower’s sickle bar. Each of the serrated triangles was secured with two bolts. The 14-foot bar held 56 sections and changing them was the easiest part of the job. Sliding the bar back into place between guard sections required a lot of hammering along with a few choice words.