McPherson family keeps an eye on the farm life cycle

Last spring my father-in-law purchased a handful of ewes to graze a pasture near his house. The pasture had not been grazed in a few years, and he liked the idea of having some animals on his farm after getting out of the cattle business about six years ago. He decided to purchase the ewes and make it a project with the grandkids.

After the trailer of sheep arrived, each grandchild was allowed to pick out two ewes to claim as their own. Even before the sheep arrived, the kids helped their grandpa build the fencing and prepared the area for the animals.

Since their arrival, the kids have attempted to help tame these ewes that were born and spent the early part of their lives in the Flint Hills. The grandkids have helped feed and vaccinate the ewes. Some days I’ve found one of the kids sitting on the fence talking to the ewes as they anxiously eat their grain before returning to the pasture.