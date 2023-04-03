Medical school journey had detours

It has been nine years since my medical school acceptance. I can describe my personal process in two words: arduous and lengthy. Now, this may not be the case for all people that apply to medical school. A few individuals may be able to apply directly out of undergrad and be accepted. I’ll speak from my experience which had a few more detours involved.

I am the first person in my family to become a physician. This added unique challenges while applying to medical school — I essentially had to blaze my own trail. The journey starts during undergraduate education.

Many students major in the sciences and take the courses to build a strong foundation for the coming years. Regardless of major, your GPA plays a role in medical school acceptance. Surround yourself with like minded individuals that will help you succeed in your goal.