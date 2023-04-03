 | Mon, Apr 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Medical school journey had detours

The journey starts during undergraduate education. 

By

Lifestyle

April 3, 2023 - 2:44 PM

It has been nine years since my medical school acceptance. I can describe my personal process in two words: arduous and lengthy. Now, this may not be the case for all people that apply to medical school. A few individuals may be able to apply directly out of undergrad and be accepted. I’ll speak from my experience which had a few more detours involved. 

I am the first person in my family to become a physician. This added unique challenges while applying to medical school — I essentially had to blaze my own trail. The journey starts during undergraduate education. 

Many students major in the sciences and take the courses to build a strong foundation for the coming years. Regardless of major, your GPA plays a role in medical school acceptance. Surround yourself with like minded individuals that will help you succeed in your goal. 

Related
November 10, 2021
February 8, 2019
September 29, 2015
May 13, 2011
Most Popular