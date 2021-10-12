Medicare: What to know as open enrollment begins

Each fall, Medicare participants are entitled to make changes to their coverage during open enrollment. During the enrollment season, TV commercials and mail advertisements will come out in full force trying to gain your business. All of this can feel overwhelming and confusing, continue reading to help you navigate the Medicare maze.

Each year in late September or early October, you should receive two pieces of mail regarding Medicare Open Enrollment. The first is the Official U.S. Government Medicare Handbook “Medicare & You 2022” regarding Medicare details. The inside cover page will inform you of what’s new and important for the upcoming calendar year. In the very back of the book will have the 2022 plans available in the state of Kansas.

The other piece of mail you should receive is your “Annual Notice of Change” from your current insurance plan. Be sure to read this notice to review changes for next year. Beyond looking at the premium price, make sure all your drugs are covered and if your pharmacy is preferred, standard, or out-of-network.