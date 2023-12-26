Mom wants a do-over on son’s eating habits

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I am the mother of an extremely capable 30-plus-year-old man, BUT his eating is terrible and I worry about his health and ultimate longevity. Many of the men in our extended family have had serious heart problems, and I fear he’s going that route. He also does not exercise and rarely even goes outside.

I blame myself for not being a disciplinarian in his childhood and not thinking forward. When I see him, I feel sad and anxious, and I would just like to be able to enjoy his wonderful presence.