 | Tue, Dec 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Mom wants a do-over on son’s eating habits

An adult son's poor eating habits leaves his mother fraught with worry. Carolyn Hax reminds her that the path to a healthy lifestyle depends on him.

By

Lifestyle

December 26, 2023 - 1:41 PM

Photo by pixabay.com

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I am the mother of an extremely capable 30-plus-year-old man, BUT his eating is terrible and I worry about his health and ultimate longevity. Many of the men in our extended family have had serious heart problems, and I fear he’s going that route. He also does not exercise and rarely even goes outside.

I blame myself for not being a disciplinarian in his childhood and not thinking forward. When I see him, I feel sad and anxious, and I would just like to be able to enjoy his wonderful presence.

Related
July 13, 2021
November 19, 2020
November 13, 2020
August 11, 2020
Most Popular