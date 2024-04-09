 | Tue, Apr 09, 2024
Mom won’t fix problems between dad, sons

A male reader is taken aback because his wife will not get involved when he and his sons get into various spats. The issue has the couple on the verge of divorce.

April 9, 2024 - 2:55 PM

Dear Carolyn: I consider myself a good feminist, so I normally avoid talking in terms of gender roles, yet here I am. Is it the role of a wife and mother to help bridge a rift between a father and his grown sons?

When I have an argument with one of my sons, leading us to not communicate for a time, she just goes merrily along as if it’s none of her business. Sometimes a son needs to have explained how his actions hurt his dad, and sometimes Dad needs to be told why those actions were important to the son.

Sure, the guys should man up and talk it out, but men have egos, and you know in the real world sometimes people retreat into stubborn silence and resentment.

