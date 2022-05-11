Mother-in-law seems to doubt baby’s paternity; readers share their thoughts

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: Because of the timing surrounding getting together with my fiance and the birth of our baby about 11 months later, I believe that my future MIL has always been a little bit suspicious that the baby might not be her son’s. Add to this the fact that the baby looks nothing like my fiance’s side of the family (we are an interracial couple and the baby looks like me), and that feeling has increased.

My future MIL has always been completely kind to me and to the baby, she is just not as lovely and warm as she is with her other grandkids. There may be other factors, e.g. she wishes we had gotten married before the baby arrived, but we didn’t. It’s not a race thing; the other grandkids are also multiracial.