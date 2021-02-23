Menu Search Log in

Mushroom cultivating program scheduled

Learn how to grow mushrooms safely

February 23, 2021 - 10:56 AM

Four-year-old Asher Schofield shows a shiitake mushroom on his parents's mushroom farm in Dinwiddie County, Virginia on September 13, 2020. Photo by Kristi K. Higgins/progress-index.com

The Southwind Extension District will be offering a hands-on mushroom cultivating workshop from 9 a.m. to noon March 20 at the Extension office at 1006 N. State St.

This workshop will demonstrate low-cost methods for growing delicious gourmet mushrooms such as shiitake and oyster. 

Participants will learn how to inoculate logs and wood chip beds. Each participant will make and take home a log inoculated with shiitake mushrooms and will also receive an inoculated bag of oyster mushrooms.

