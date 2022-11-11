 | Fri, Nov 11, 2022
Navigating the necessity of losing weight, according to BMI

Research indicates using a person's Body Mass Index (BMI) to determine if they need to lose weight is often a flawed process, Dr. Keith Roach warns.

Lifestyle

November 11, 2022 - 11:15 AM

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was confused by your column the other day, as well as the response regarding weight loss to a writer who is losing height due to aging and/or osteoporosis.

Would it be possible to please obtain more information about why it’s not necessary to lose weight unless someone is in the morbidly obese range? I am confused. You also said that it’s okay to be in the overweight range (of the BMI) and remain healthy. What about the obese range of the BMI?

Many people, including myself, have vacillated between the overweight and obese range for quite a few years, and don’t feel healthy and would like to lose weight. I try to eat well, and I exercise regularly. So, I am unclear on why this is considered sustainable unless I reach the morbidly obese range.

