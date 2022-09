Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My sister just had a baby and has asked me for hand-me-downs from my 2-year-old. I told her I was holding on to them for our second child, and she said she would give them back after she is done with them.

But I know her. She is not careful with her own things, much less anyone else’s. We just bought a house and need to be really frugal and responsible, and saving our baby stuff is one way we are saving money.