New parent copes with mother’s death

Hi Carolyn: I lost my mom to cancer in 2019, a little over a year after being diagnosed and going through chemo and radiation. She was the most amazing mother and we were incredibly close.

I’ve since gotten married and we have a baby (he looks so much like my mom and this makes me so happy). I have a strained relationship with my father, going on for years, and he was still married to my mother at the time of her death.

He has been looking to date since maybe six months after my mom died. He has been oversharing his attempts to find a girlfriend since the beginning, and it’s been disturbing to hear. Ever since he found this girlfriend a couple of months ago, my dad seems completely uninterested in my son. He doesn’t ask for photos, doesn’t ask about milestones, doesn’t ask how we’re all doing.