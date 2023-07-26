New prostate cancer treatments require testing

DEAR DR. ROACH: My brother was just diagnosed with a rare form of prostate cancer, called small cell. What I’ve read doesn’t sound encouraging. Are there any new treatments? — Anon.

ANSWER: Most prostate cancers start from cells that form part of the prostate gland, whose primary job is to secrete prostatic fluid. One of the components of prostatic fluid is an enzyme that liquifies mucus. It’s called gamma-seminoprotein, but is more commonly known as prostate-specific antigen — or PSA.

Cancer cells normally continue some of the jobs that the normal cells they derive from are supposed to do, and the PSA test is a way to both screen for and monitor progression of the common form of prostate cancer during treatment. Regular prostate cancer varies from a slow-growing, indolent form that is easy to treat in its early stages to a much more aggressive form.