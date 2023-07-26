 | Wed, Jul 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

New prostate cancer treatments require testing

A rare form of prostate cancer is difficult to treat because of its rarity. The best approach may to be take part in experimental trials to help determine what promising new treatments will work, Dr. Keith Roach says.

By

Lifestyle

July 26, 2023 - 2:30 PM

There are many options for treating prostate cancer, depending on the grade and stage of the cancer. Photo by TNS

DEAR DR. ROACH: My brother was just diagnosed with a rare form of prostate cancer, called small cell. What I’ve read doesn’t sound encouraging. Are there any new treatments? — Anon.

ANSWER: Most prostate cancers start from cells that form part of the prostate gland, whose primary job is to secrete prostatic fluid. One of the components of prostatic fluid is an enzyme that liquifies mucus. It’s called gamma-seminoprotein, but is more commonly known as prostate-specific antigen — or PSA.

Cancer cells normally continue some of the jobs that the normal cells they derive from are supposed to do, and the PSA test is a way to both screen for and monitor progression of the common form of prostate cancer during treatment. Regular prostate cancer varies from a slow-growing, indolent form that is easy to treat in its early stages to a much more aggressive form.

Related
June 10, 2020
August 23, 2019
February 5, 2019
June 18, 2018
Most Popular