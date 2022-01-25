 | Tue, Jan 25, 2022
New protection for consumers against surprise medical bills

The No Suprises Medical Bills Act gives an added layer of protection against patients from receiving unforeseen bills after medical care. Here are things you should know.

January 25, 2022 - 9:34 AM

The new year is kicking off with the No Surprises Medical Bills Act, the newest consumer rights and protection law from the federal government. The goal of the act is to create a more transparent, competitive, and fair health system to prevent surprise medical bills. 

For Insured Individuals, Protections from Surprise Medical Bills

For people who have health coverage through an employer, Health Insurance Marketplace, or an individual health plan purchased directly from an insurer, surprise billings are common and range from $750 to $2,600 in situations such as childbirth related care, ER, or surgical services. 

