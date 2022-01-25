New protection for consumers against surprise medical bills

The new year is kicking off with the No Surprises Medical Bills Act, the newest consumer rights and protection law from the federal government. The goal of the act is to create a more transparent, competitive, and fair health system to prevent surprise medical bills.

For Insured Individuals, Protections from Surprise Medical Bills

For people who have health coverage through an employer, Health Insurance Marketplace, or an individual health plan purchased directly from an insurer, surprise billings are common and range from $750 to $2,600 in situations such as childbirth related care, ER, or surgical services.