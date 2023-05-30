Newly hatched bagworms ready for trouble

A couple of days ago, I did a little scouting of trees to see if I could find newly hatched bagworms. Sure enough, they are out. You have to look close in order to see them because they are still small — about a quarter-inch in size.

Bagworms are a yearly pest in our area and can cause considerable damage. Most homeowners typically don’t get too concerned about bagworm control until they see large bags present on plants. By then it is too late and the damage is already done. The window of opportunity for optimum control is approaching.

Bagworms overwinter as eggs deposited in the female bags. From mid-May through mid-June, larvae hatch from the eggs and exit from the bottom opening of the old bag. Larvae begin constructing their miniature silk-lined bags immediately. Only after the bags have been completed do the larvae begin actual feeding activities.