No, Mom, you didn’t mess up

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hello, Carolyn: Yesterday my teenage son was diagnosed with anxiety disorder and was prescribed meds. Two months ago, my teen daughter was diagnosed with depression and put on meds. I’ve been a stay-at-home mom their whole lives and, along with my husband, their dad, have done my absolute best to raise them to be healthy and happy.

We love them immeasurably and do our best every day to support, listen to and nurture them. I’m feeling like such a failure that both my kids are struggling. Can you help me frame this better? How did I screw up the one incredibly important thing I was supposed to be doing?