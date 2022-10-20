No, you don’t need second flu vaccine

Dear Dr. Roach: I just read your advice on when to get a flu vaccine. I have always received my flu vaccine around October-November, until the past two years, when I got it in August-September. The pharmacy offered it when I was picking up medicine. I decided to get it early for personal reasons. If the shot loses efficacy, can you receive another vaccine in the spring? I am over 65, so I get the “senior” dose. My husband and I are firm believers in following the science and have always received vaccines; it must stem from being “polio era” children. — B.V.

Answer: No, we don’t recommend a second flu vaccine in the spring, because the flu season is usually winding up by then. The flu vaccine you got in August covers you at least until March. There really isn’t any benefit to a second dose.

It is possible that this year will be different — we just don’t know — but if the recommendations change, I will write about it in this column.