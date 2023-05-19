‘No zero days’ attitude helps you reach goals

Is there something about your health you’d like to change?

For most Americans, this question usually triggers a wide range of responses. In my practice, most responses usually center on wanting to lose weight, being more consistent with their exercise routine, or finally stopping smoking, drinking or vaping. What do these three lifestyle changes have in common? They are really, really hard to do.

Behavioral modification of daily habits and routines is a very difficult process: humans tend to get stuck in our daily ruts and stay in that groove day after day. The mental and physical energy required to change our diet or exercise on a daily basis often feels overwhelming.