Not all diabetics are overweight

DEAR DR. ROACH: Why do commercials for diabetes show most people who need medication as overweight? I know slim people who have this problem. —R.J.

ANSWER: There are several different types of diabetes mellitus (“diabetes” is from the Greek root word meaning “to go through,” referring to the excess urination in people with high blood sugars, while “mellitus” means “sweet”), differentiating it from diabetes insipidus. (“Insipidus” means tasteless. I’m very glad laboratory analysis has replaced tasting.)

The most common type in adults, Type 2 diabetes, is much more common in people who are overweight or obese. About 90% of adults with Type 2 diabetes are overweight or obese. Insulin resistance, the hallmark of Type 2 diabetes, is greatly increased in overweight people. People who are not overweight with diabetes can have several different problems, including Type 1 diabetes (an autoimmune disease where the insulin-producing cells are attacked); antibodies to the insulin receptor; monogenic diabetes (formerly “maturity onset diabetes of the young,” with six known genetic variants). There are even rarer causes of diabetes mellitus, some of which are likely in lean or even underweight people.