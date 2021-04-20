Now’s the time to renew friendships

Many older adults are beginning to venture out of their safe havens with feelings of relief and caution as more are becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There is excitement among them to be resuming more regular activities that the virus so abruptly put on hold.

Scheduling medical appointments that were delayed and planning trips that were all put on the back burner are goals again. Many may be planning to see children and grandchildren they may not have seen for months — or longer. Others are planning outings with friends for the first time in a long time. Simple things that previously felt unsafe now feel possible.

Regardless of our age, we all benefit from having those in our lives we call friends. The importance of relationships with friends and the value of being connected to others cannot be overstated. As said by Thomas Aquinas, “There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.”