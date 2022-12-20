On Nutrition: Christmas blizzard

Before I moved to western Nebraska, I thought a blizzard was a frozen milkshake with a gazillion calories. Then I experienced a storm with snow going sideways at 40 miles an hour. That was a blizzard.

According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard is a storm with large amounts of snow, winds greater than 35 mph, and visibility less than one-fourth of a mile. Apparently, it’s the strength of the wind that determines a blizzard from a snowstorm.

Blustery weather makes me thankful for electricity and hot coffee. Our dogs are happy we let them in by the fireplace. And even though they haven’t said so, I know the horses and cattle are relieved when they see my husband bringing them extra hay in his big green tractor.