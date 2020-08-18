Overcoming friction with elderly neighbors

Dear Carolyn: I moved into my first house of my own late last year. It’s a twin home, and I figured it was important to have a good relationship with the people next door. They are an older couple, both retired, and I introduced myself, had them over for dinner and we exchanged a few favors, Christmas cards and goodies, and all was well.

As soon as the weather got warm though they started to be a pain in the you-know-what. There are only a few shrubs and a low fence separating my little patio from theirs, and every time I was outside, they’d appear within a few minutes, even if I had company. They would literally help themselves to food and drink and bring chairs over and join the party. Eventually I had no choice but to very nicely ask them to respect my privacy and only come over when invited.

You’d think I’d told them to blank off and never darken my door again. Now they won’t speak to me or even look at me. I thought it would blow over but it’s been months. Some friends are saying I should be grateful but I hate things this way.